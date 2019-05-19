Steel Cage Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

We go to the ring and out first comes Shane McMahon. Greg Hamilton gives him a grand introduction. The Miz is out next.

The bell rings and Shane goes right for the cage wall but Miz stops him from escaping. Miz with a takedown and strikes on the mat. Shane fights him off and tries to climb again but Miz stops him. More back and forth now. Fans chant "yes!" as Miz hits Shane with kicks in the corner. Miz keeps up the aggressive offense and kicks Shane while he's on his knees. Miz with more kicks now. Shane catches a kick and launches Miz into the steel. Shane boots Miz against the cage wall now, keeping him down.

Shane keeps Miz down and some fans start chanting for CM Punk. Shane with a 2 count. Shane keeps Miz in the corner and then launches him into the cage. Shane sends Miz face-first into the cage wall again. Miz with a Torture Rack and a neckbreaker now. Shane covers for another pin attempt in the middle of the ring.

Shane climbs up for a Coast 2 Coast but Miz catches him and applies a Figure Four submission. Shane calls for the cage door to be opened as he inches towards the opening. Shane breaks the hold and gets half of his body out of the door but Miz stops him and pulls him back. Shane brings a steel chair in but Miz kicks him as he tries to swing it. They both go down. The referee checks on them. They both see the chair in between them. Miz grabs it first and Shane begs him from his knees, saying he's sorry. Shane runs to the cage door again but Miz hits him with the chair. Miz with another chair shot. Miz bounces the cage door off Shane's face and delivers another chair shot, and another.

Miz keeps the chair shots up and fans chant for more. He delivers. Miz goes for a Skull Crushing Finale onto the chair and nails it. Miz covers for the pin but Shane gets his foot on the bottom rope. The referee breaks the pin as Cole yells at him about the rules of a Steel Cage match. Cole wonders if the referee is worried about his job. Some fans chant "bulls--t!" now.

Miz takes Shane to the top for a super Skull Crushing Finale but Shane resists. Shane knocks Miz to the mat. Shane also falls to the mat as the referee checks on them. Shane gets up first and starts climbing to escape. Miz stops him with chair shots to the leg and feet. Miz climbs up as Shane tries to make it over the top of the cage. They trade punches on top of the cage now.

Shane gets hung upside down on the top. Miz slams his face into the cage a few times and he falls all the way to the mat. Miz flies down with a splash from the top but Shane still kicks out at 2. Shane applies a Triangle submission and tightens the hold. Miz bridges into a pin for a 2 count. The door is opened but Miz stops Shane from crawling out again. Miz grabs Shane by the legs and catapults him into the cage wall but Shane grabs the cage and starts climbing up. Miz stops him and climbs up as well. Miz looks to hit a big superplex from the top of the cage now. Fans pop when they see what he's thinking. Shane hangs on but Miz keeps trying with half of Shane's body hanging over the other side of the top of the cage. Shane slips out of his shirt and falls to the floor to win the match.

Winner: Shane McMahon

