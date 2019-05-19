Women's MITB Ladder Match: Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose vs. Bayley vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella

We go back to the ring as Naomi gets to finish her entrance. Tom Phillips welcomes us to a sold out XL Center in Hartford, CT as Mike Rome begins the introductions. Tom is joined by Renee Young and Byron Saxton. Carmella is the next competitor to hit the ring as we see ladders all around the ringside area. Referees are also around the ring. Nikki Cross is out next as the replacement for Alexa Bliss, who is not medically cleared, due to a reported concussion. Mandy Rose is out next with Sonya Deville, who walks Rose all the way to the ring. Ember Moon is out next as we see the MITB briefcase hanging high above the ring. Dana Brooke is out next. Tom introduces the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside. Natalya is out next. Bayley is the last Superstar out for the match.

The bell rings and everyone starts brawling. Cross traps Carmella and Dana in the apron and beats them up. Cross brings a ladder in while Naomi works on Bayley and Natalya works on Rose. Nikki takes them all down with a ladder. Cross with more ladder shots now. Dana dropkicks the ladder into Cross, taking her down. Moon and Dana struggle for the ladder now. Moon rams Dana back into the corner. Cross jumps on Moon's back with a Sleeper. Moon rams Cross back onto a ladder leaning in the corner. Rose tosses Moon out of the ring and runs up a ladder in the corner with a knee to Dana's face. Carmella tosses Rose to the floor.

Carmella stops Natalya from standing a ladder up under the briefcase. Natalya comes back and levels Carmella. Natalya sends Carmella face-first into a ladder in the corner. Naomi avoids the same fate and leaps back at Natalya with a kick to the face for a pop. Rose and Naomi struggle for the ladder now. Rose drops Naomi on her face and poses for a pop. Bayley drops Rose with a ladder to the gut. Bayley goes to stand a ladder up but Moon runs in and stops her. Dana climbs a ladder but Carmella pulls her off. Carmella also takes out Moon and Bayley. Rose stops Carmella from standing a ladder up. Carmella may have tweaked her knee there. She fights Rose off and goes to the outside. Moon rocks Rose and drops her. We see referees checking on Carmella at ringside. The others struggle for ladders and Naomi hits a big kick to Rose. There's another collision with ladders. Medics are checking on Carmella at ringside now and another referee runs down. Carmella limps away to the back, accompanied by medics and referees.

Dana fights off Ember and Bayley now. Moon unloads on Dana. Dana slams Moon on a ladder in the corner and traps her on it. Dana hits the springboard elbow into Moon on the ladder. Dana grabs Bayley and they go at it in the middle of the ring. Bayley with a big knee to the face. Bayley with a sunset flip powerbomb onto a corner ladder to Dana. Bayley stands up a ladder while she's got the ring to herself. Rose runs in and stops her. Natalya helps Rose sandwich Bayley between the ladder legs. Naomi with a split-legged moonsault onto Bayley and a ladder. Cross runs in and hits a big Spear to stop Natalya from climbing. Moon stops Naomi from climbing. Cross climbs but Moon stops her. Cross takes out Moon with a spinning neckbreaker on the top. Dana pushes a ladder over onto Cross. The referee checks on Cross.

Dana clears the ring and climbs up. Rose tries to stop her. Dana hangs from the briefcase for a few minutes but she can't get it down. Rose gets sent to the floor. Naomi climbs up to stop Dana from grabbing the case again. Bayley and Cross are also on the ladder now. Natalya comes in and pushes them all over. Moon leaps off another ladder that's outside of the ring and hits a big Eclipse on Natalya, inside the ring. Fans pop and chant "holy s--t!" now as we get a replay. Rose stops Moon from climbing up. Rose plants Moon face-first onto a ladder.

Rose pushes a ladder out of the ring and stands another up under the briefcase. Carmella comes limping back out with her leg taped up. Rose is shocked. Rose meets Carmella on the ramp and Carmella gets the upperhand, smashing her face into a ladder over and over. Carmella launches Rose into a barrier and drops her with a kick. Carmella limps back into the ring and climbs a ladder while she has the ring to herself. Deville enters the ring and pulls Carmella down to the mat. Deville then hits a Spear on Carmella. Deville positions the ladder and goes back out to help Rose up. Deville puts her hair up and rolls Rose into the ring. Deville follows and helps Rose up as fans boo. Deville now places Rose on her shoulders and climbs the ladder with Rose on her. Deville places Rose near the top and tries to push her up. Rose grabs the briefcase but Bayley runs up and stops her from unhooking it. Bayley sends Rose and Deville to the mat for a pop. Bayley unhooks the briefcase to become Ms. Money In the Bank.

Winner: Bayley

