WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has been pulled from his scheduled appearance at the WrestleCade 2019 convention in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, according to promoter Tracy Myers and Yes! Weekly.

WWE pulled Angle from the event, which takes place in late November, and offered no replacement. WrestleCade Weekend co-owner Brian Hawks was told that Angle could not appear because they are associated with All Elite Wrestling. WrestleCade says it is not officially connected to any other wrestling promotion, including AEW.

The deposit for Angle's appearance was returned immediately but WWE did not offer a replacement for Angle, according to John Pollock on Twitter.

See Also Kurt Angle Reveals Length Of His New WWE Contract And New Role

As we've noted, WWE also pulled Angle and The Undertaker from the upcoming Starrcast II convention after they had already signed deals to appear, due to the relationship with AEW. Both Angle and Taker recently signed new WWE contracts and the company has the power to withhold them from any events that are deemed not in the best interests of WWE.

As noted, Angle revealed that he has signed a new five-year deal with WWE during his recent Wrestling INC interview with Andy Malnoske, which aired on the WINCLY Podcast. You can can hear the interview below or on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and TuneIn. Angle said he plans on doing some part-time work for the company under the new deal, and he will work as a Producer.

"I signed a five-year deal with WWE," Angle said. "I'm going to do some part-time - if they need me in front of the TV, maybe managerial, where I would be managing some wrestlers. But the most important thing is I'm going to be a producer. I'm going to help the wrestlers with their technique. I'm going to help them structure their matches. It's something I'm very good at. I thought I'd be able to contributor the company [in that role]."