Monday's WWE RAW episode, featuring fallout from WWE Money In the Bank with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealing the new 24/7 Title and Brock Lesnar returning, drew an average of 2.521 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 7.3% from last week's 2.349 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.681 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.576 million), the second hour drew 2.583 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.391 million) and the final hour drew 2.299 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.080 million), a 14% drop from hour 1.

This is the best RAW viewership since the Superstar Shakeup episode on April 15, which drew 2.665 million viewers, and the third straight week that the viewership has increased. The number was also only down 5.5% from this time last year, whereas in recent weeks the audience has been down 15% - 30% since 2018.

RAW was #7 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NBA Playoffs game between the Warriors and the Trailblazers, NBA Courtside, the SportsCenter late edition, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity and Rachel Maddow Show. RAW was #4 in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 this week, behind the NBA Playoffs game, NBA Courtside and SportsCenter. The NBA game topped the night in the 18-49 demographic Cable Top 150 and viewership with 7.788 million viewers.

The Bachelorette on ABC drew 4.524 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while Big Bang Theory drew 5.885 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 7.962 million viewers on NBC, Beat Shazam drew 2.467 million viewers on Fox and CW's DC Legends drew 1.047 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2019 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 2.324 million viewers

January 14 Episode: 2.722 million viewers

January 21 Episode: 2.462 million viewers

January 28 Episode: 2.703 million viewers (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 4 Episode: 2.510 million viewers

February 11 Episode: 2.462 million viewers

February 18 Episode: 2.771 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 25 Episode: 2.922 million viewers

March 4 Episode: 2.783 million viewers

March 11 Episode: 2.819 million viewers (post-Fastlane episode)

March 18 Episode: 2.695 million viewers

March 25 Episode: 2.589 million viewers

April 1 Episode: 2.639 million viewers

April 8 Episode: 2.923 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 35 episode)

April 15 Episode: 2.665 million viewers (Superstar Shakeup episode)

April 22 Episode: 2.374 million viewers

April 29 Episode: 2.158 million viewers

May 6 Episode: 2.244 million viewers

May 13 Episode: 2.349 million viewers (taped episode from London)

May 20 Episode: 2.521 million viewers (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 27 Episode:

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode