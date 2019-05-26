A number of WWE stars commented on last night's AEW Double or Nothing on social media. The tweets mainly wished the talent well or gave a thumbs up to particular matches along the way. As noted, Sasha Banks very much enjoyed the women's match between Awesome Kong, Kylie Rae, Britt Baker, and Nyla Rose.

In the tweets below, Xavier Woods, Big E, Naomi, Matt Hardy, Peyton Royce, Bayley, and even El Generico (Sami Zayn's indie alter-ego) sent out support.

Last year, The New Day took on Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at E3 to battle in Street Fighter V. Woods sent out a photo from around that time with the caption, "Good luck boys!"

Shawn Spears' (fka WWE's Tye Dillinger) debuted for AEW on The Buy In during the Casino Battle Royale. Spears' fiance, Peyton Royce, wrote on Twitter, "Woah, what a hunk @Pefec10n."

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley simple commented, "I am happy for pro wrestling," shortly before Double or Nothing got started.

I hope everyone enjoys [REDACTED] today. I genuinely wish the best for all involved in [REDACTED]! — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 25, 2019

Best of luck to my dear friends who are out to change the world today. — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 25, 2019

I am happy for pro wrestling ?? — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 25, 2019