- As noted, this week's WWE NXT episode saw Kushida make his TV debut with a win over Kassius Ohno. The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes footage from the debut, including shots of Kushida bleeding.

- WWE stock was up 3.59% today, closing at $85.60 per share. This is the biggest increase since last week's Q1 2019 earnings report, where WWE reported a net loss of $8.4 million. Today's high was $85.68 and the low was $83.01.

- Rey Mysterio and Kalisto will be competing on EstrellaTV's popular family game show "100 Latinos Dijeron" on Friday at 6pm ET. Rey and Kalisto will be joined by their families as they go against each other in the Family Feud-themed competition. The winning prize will go to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Make-A-Wish. Below is a photo from the show: