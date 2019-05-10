- WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor was supported by a group of friends and family members at Wednesday's WWE live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland at the SSE Arena. Balor retained his title over Elias at that event. WWE posted this video of Balor at the event.

- WWE announced the following update on the popular WWE SuperCard mobile game. This latest update features new Throwback, Hall of Fame and Fusion cards with names like Lars Sullivan, Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, D'Lo Brown and others.

New Throwback, Hall of Fame and Fusion cards arrive in WWE SuperCard update The battles of The Showcase of the Immortals continue with latest cards being added to WWE SuperCard, including the new WrestleMania 35 Throwback cards. This week, 2K and Cat Daddy Games introduced all-new WrestleMania 35 Throwback, Hall of Fame and Fusion cards coming to WWE SuperCard. The first batch of cards started appearing in WWE SuperCard earlier this week, with more to be released soon at no additional cost. The update began with the official release of the WrestleMania 35 Throwback cards, available now. These new Throwback cards feature an assortment of WWE Legends with attributes boosting them into the recently released WrestleMania 35 tier. Shortly thereafter, players will start to gain access to additional Fusion and Hall of Fame cards as well. These new cards will be announced via the official WWE SuperCard Twitter account in the coming weeks. WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.

- As seen below, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston was named the official WWE Superstar of the Week. Kofi was honored for his back-to-back successful title defenses on TV. Monday's RAW saw Kofi retain over Daniel Bryan in a rematch from WrestleMania 35 while Tuesday's SmackDown saw Kofi retain in a Triple Threat over AJ Styles and Sami Zayn.