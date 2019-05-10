WWE has announced that the infamous match between Tom Magee and WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart will air after Monday's RAW on the WWE Network.

"Holy Grail: The Search for WWE's Most Infamous Lost Match" will cover the story behind the match and how it was recently discovered.

The match hs been referred to as one of the most hidden treasures of pro wrestling. It took place in October 1986 as a dark match at a WWE TV taping in Rochester, New York. The match was believed to be lost by WWE, but was recently discovered. The story goes that Hart was able to draw a miracle of a match out of Magee, who was a strongman competitor, gymnast and bodybuilder, who had the look that Vince McMahon has been high on. He had wrestled for Stampede Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling before that, and was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart. This was Magee's WWE tryout match and word is that Vince was impressed so much that he immediately believed Magee would be the next WWE Champion. WWE ended up pulling Magee's push and undefeated streak at house shows after officials lost interest and changed their minds on him. Magee left WWE in the spring of 1990.

As we've noted, WWE is allowing the Magee vs. Hart match to screen at the upcoming Starrcast II convention with the two wrestlers appearing for a Q&A and commentary.

