With over 13,000 people watching Impact Wrestling tonight, Moose made it very clear that he is not done with the "Whole F'n Show," Rob Van Dam. Moose is now challenging Van Dam to a match for Slammiversary. Will Van Dam accept this match?

Also on tonight's live coverage, former Knockout, Jessicka Havok, made her comeback to Impact, interrupting Rosemary's match against Taya Valkyrie. Could she possibly be in the running for the Impact Knockouts Championship? Tune in next week on Impact Wrestling to find out!



