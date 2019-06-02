Adam Cole defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT Championship for the first time at last night's NXT TakeOver XXV (full results here) in Bridgeport, Connecticut. After the match, Cathy Kelley caught up with the new champion (along with Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish) to get Cole's reactions.

Cole was asked how it felt after winning the title that has eluded him since his 2017 debut in NXT.

"I don't know, a little saying called 'I told ya so,'" Cole laughed. "How many times now? For months, I've been saying the Undisputed Era is going to be draped in championship gold. For months, I've been saying the Undisputed Era is gonna run this place, and look, this is the first and most important step. And that is Adam Cole has become the NXT Champion."

The new champion continued that the rest of the group will also have titles of their own, and he fully expects them to be leading the way not just in NXT, but in WWE, as well.

"Now it's only a matter of time before Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly regain the NXT Tag Team Championship because they are the best tag team in the world," Cole continued. "One of the baddest men in the entire world, Roderick Strong, I think that North American Championship looks pretty nice, doesn't it?

"Like I said, it's only a matter of time before our prophecy comes true. The Undisputed Era will not just run NXT, we will run all of WWE and there's not a single person on the planet that's gonna stop us."

