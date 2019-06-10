As Josh noted earlier, All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes noted in the latest episode of Being The Elite, seen above, that the company is hoping to avoid ticketing issues for the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view. You can read Josh's recap from this episode by clicking here.

Cody acknowledged that there have been issues with ticket sales for the previous AEW events, but he said things are different now as the promotion wants to make sure fans have all of the details they need ahead of time, to avoid any online issues and confusion.

"Ladies and gentlemen, August 31. Chicago. Sears Centre. The building where it all began. AEW presents All Out, and tickets are about to go on sale. Now, I'll be the first to admit, with ticketing on-sales, press conferences, and ticketing times, in the past mistakes have been made," Cody admitted.

"This time it's different. I want you to be prepared, I want you to have all the information for starters. Fan friendly price points, just like with Double Or Nothing the most expensive seat in the house is $190, the cheapest is $30. But that is not the most important thing. The #1 thing you need to know is when these tickets go on sale and they go on sale this Friday, June 14 at Noon Eastern. That's 11 Central, that's 9 Pacific. June 14, Noon Eastern."

All Out tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 14 at 12pm ET. Tickets will go for $30, $60, $90, $140, $160, and $190.

All Out takes place on Saturday, August 31 from the Sears Centre near Chicago. The main event has been announced as "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho to crown the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

Cody also revealed the seating chart for All Out, seen below: