AEW Fyter Fest took place last night in Dayton Beach, Florida, you can check out the results by clicking here. After the show, AEW President Tony Khan answered questions from the media. Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman asked how the creative team has evolved over the past few months and if creative is booked by a committee.

"Since inception, it's been a committee," Khan confirmed. "I think a lot of wrestling companies probably function with one person who at the end of the day has to make calls and go over everything. But we're a bunch of people working together, we have a system. We have a group of coaches who go through each match, and every match has a coach.

"And we have [Executive Vice Presidents] who creatively are working together on everything, but not everybody is necessarily working the same amount on everything. For example, Kenny Omega super involved and personally coaching the women's matches. I'm going over everything with everybody to some degree. So, yeah, it's a committee and we have a lot of people that are really involved in different levels."

Khan continued that along with the coaches and himself, the EVPs (Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks) are also putting their touches on individual matches, as well.

"The Executive Vice Presidents have an incredible amount of input, everyone's got their own thing, they don't just focus on their own angles, they look at other people's angles, too," Khan continued. "The Young Bucks are super involved with tag team wrestling in our company. Cody, not just in the singles, but so many people on the roster and throughout production.

"Every one of them come up with things that you wouldn't believe, little parts of the show, I'd be like, 'Oh, that was some great thing,' and Nick Jackson came up with it, but it had nothing to do with The Young Bucks. That's what is really cool, we talk a lot."

