- Above is a clip from WWE 365: Alexa Bliss, featuring Bliss talking about not being able to perform at last October's Evolution PPV. Due to an injury the week before, Bliss was pulled from her tag match with Mickie James against Lita and Trish Stratus.

- Billie Kay turns 30 today and in celebration of her birthday WWE complied a video of some of Kay's funniest moments. Also today, Brandi Rhodes turns 36.

?? "HEY KAYLA!"

?? "DID YOU GO TO JOURNALISM SCHOOL FOR THAT?"

?? "YOU'VE GOTTA BE JOKING ME?"@BillieKayWWE is the gift that keeps on giving! #HappyBirthdayBillie @PeytonRoyceWWE pic.twitter.com/ZA7PjhzbSY — WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019

- 23 years ago today, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin gave his iconic "Austin 3:16" promo after winning the 1996 King of the Ring. Austin defeated Jake "The Snake" Roberts in the finals of the tournament.