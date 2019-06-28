- The A.V. Club posted the video featuring their interviews on the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch were asked what movies they had seen the most. Rollins replied with Fight Club, while Lynch said it's between Point Break, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Babe and Robin Hood (the animated version). Rollins also said that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze was the first movie that he saw in a theater, while Becky said it was Jurassic Park for her.

- Ali had a funny response to Brock Lesnar reportedly signing a new WWE contract that expires in 2020. Ali replied to the report by tweeting, "Before or after MITB? Asking for a friend."

Ali was inches away from winning the men's Money In The Bank ladder match at last month's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Just as Ali was grabbing the briefcase, Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance and inserted himself into the match. Lesnar shoved the ladder, which took Ali and a couple of cameramen out before climbing the ladder and picking up the victory.