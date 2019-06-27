Brock Lesnar's contract expires in 2020, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer reported that Lesnar's contract expires in either May or June of 2020.

Lesnar's last WWE contract was signed last November, which expired this past April following WrestleMania 35. There had been rumors that Lesnar would be re-signing with the UFC, however UFC President Dana White confirmed earlier this month that Lesnar was done with the UFC. White noted that Lesnar was "doing a new deal with Vince [McMahon] to stay with WWE."

Lesnar lost the WWE Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania and did not appear on television until the following month when he appeared as a surprise replacement for Sami Zayn in last month's Money In The Bank ladder match, which he won. Despite stating that he would be cashing on multiple occasions, he still holds on to the contract.

