As noted, the match between Juice Robinson and new IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley from New Japan Pro Wrestling's Best of the Super Juniors event will air on AXS TV at 8pm ET on Friday night, in the normal NJPW timeslot.

AXS has released a clip from Moxley's title win over Robinson, which you can see above. They also issued the following blurb for Friday's episode:

"Don't miss a loaded episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling this week as AXS TV presents two hours of the best action from the highly anticipated Best of the Super Juniors (BOTSJ) final airing this Friday, June 7 at 8pE/5pP. NJPW newcomer Jon Moxley challenges IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson for his belt, Hiroshi Tanahashi takes on Jay White and Will Ospreay and Shingo Takagi face off in the 2019 BOTSJ final for the right to challenge for the IWPG Jr. Heavyweight Title."

