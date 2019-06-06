As noted, Jon Moxley returned to the ring at Wednesday's New Japan Pro Wrestling Best of the Super Jr. Finals event at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan, and defeated Juice Robinson to capture the IWGP United States Title.

Above is post-match video of Moxley cutting a backstage promo on his title win, also sending a warning to anyone who wants to challenge him for the title. Moxley appears at around the 2:50 mark after Robinson provides his post-match comments. Moxley thanked NJPW for giving him the opportunity and the freedom to ply his trade the way he wants to.

"First and foremost, I want to say thank you to New Japan Pro Wrestling," Moxley said. "Thank you for giving me this opportunity to come over here, thank you for welcoming me with open arms, making me feel like part of the family, making me feel like my home, giving me this opportunity against Juice Robinson tonight, to come out here, thank you for giving me my freedom to come out here, and ply my trade the way I want to ply it, to come here and the freedom to be out here, and do me. So, thank you New Japan Pro Wrestling, thank you to Juice Robinson for sharing the ring with me tonight. I've known Juice for a long time, I've known him since we were little kids. 20, I mean, you're a kid when you're 20. He left America and they told him, you go be a star. And there's a reason that I've been tormenting you for weeks, there's a reason why I targeted you for this, it's because you are a star, and I know you're going to come back gunning for this harder than ever. So, bring it, motherf--ker. I'm going to be training harder than ever, I'm going to be ready for you.

"Everybody in New Japan, everybody all around the world that thinks they want to step into New Japan, I got a message for you, alright? If you're thinking about coming after me, and coming after this, you better strike first, you better get me before I get you because I'm on the war path, I'm on the hunt. For anybody that stands in my way, I ain't afraid of no man, and y'all are going to find that out. But the biggest message I can deliver, I delivered tonight in the ring. I speak the language of violence. So, you can go look at Juice Robinson's forehead, you can go look at Juice Robinson's nose, you can go take a look at Juice Robinson's leg, and you know what my message is."

As noted before, AXS TV recently announced that the Moxley vs. Robinson match will air on their network this Friday, June 7, at 8pm in the regular NJPW timeslot. It's also available on NJPW World with English commentary, as noted in the NJPW tweet below.

In other Moxley news from Japan, he has been added to the card for Sunday's big NJPW Dominion event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Moxley will face Shota Umino in the opening match, but Moxley's IWGP United States Title will not be on the line. Dominion is the same event that features Moxley's fellow AEW star Chris Jericho in the main event, against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

On a related note, NJPW has released footage from Moxley's entrance for Wednesday's title win over Robinson. You can see that tweet along with other related tweets below. Moxley is still using the Dirty Deeds finisher, but he is back to wearing trunks in the ring. The Moxley vs. Robinson has received really strong reviews from viewers so far, and reportedly started with Moxley giving two middle fingers to the face of Robinson after the bell rang.

