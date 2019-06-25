WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler could be one of the hosts of the WWE studio show that is scheduled to begin airing on FS1 later this year, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes.

The report noted that Fox officials have floated the idea of Lawler being a main part of the show to WWE. The feeling is that Lawler's image and voice will be familiar to fans, something Fox is looking for, likely to help bring viewers back to the product.

There's no word yet on who might work with Lawler to host the show, but it was recently reported that Renee Young was "highly likely" to land the role of host.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently revealed that a Fox executive wanted to bring him in as a host of the FS1 show, but that was before he parted ways with the company and signed with AEW.

As we've noted, Triple H revealed back in April that the weekly WWE studio show will air on Fox Sports 1 on Tuesday nights, beginning in the fall. This will be the second WWE-Fox show as SmackDown begins airing Friday nights on the Fox broadcast network on October 4.

The studio show on FS1 will feature discussions on the various WWE happenings, plus appearances by familiar faces from the past and present, according to Triple H. He also said this is something he's wanted to do for a long time. Below is the clip from April where he revealed the show: