- Above is a new WWE Now video with Ryan Pappolla looking at how WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth is still locked in the production case, being shipped to Monday's RAW from Los Angeles.

- As noted, WWE NXT taped two nights of TV this week, which will carry them to the NXT "Takeover: Toronto II" event during SummerSlam Weekend in August. You can read our report on the updated Takeover card by clicking here. The @Wrestlevotes account reports that the NXT creative team was thrilled with the card that they put out for Takeover.

"It seems as if Triple H went All Out for this show. PUN INTENDED," Wrestlevotes wrote, a reference to AEW's All Out pay-per-view that takes place a few weeks after Takeover.

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon granted a Make-A-Wish Wish while in Orlando, FL on Wednesday for the Orlando Sports Commission's 2nd Annual Celebrating Women In Sports Luncheon. As seen below, Stephanie tweeted about her meeting with Wish Kid Rhianna.

Stephanie wrote, "Yesterday I had the honor of sitting down with Wish Kid Rhianna as she gave me a full presentation on how to better @WWE, especially for members of the @WWEUniverse with disabilities. Thank you for being such an inspiration Rhianna! @MakeAWish"