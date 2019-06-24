As noted, a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon vs. Roman Reigns has been announced for tonight's WWE RAW from Everett, Washington. PWInsider reports that the Handicap Match was added to tonight's RAW in place of the match originally planned to take place at the July 14 Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

We noted earlier how the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is now advertising Reigns vs. McIntyre and McMahon for Extreme Rules, after previously advertising Reigns vs. Elias and McMahon. The new report from PWInsider indicates that the Handicap Match will be scrapped from Extreme Rules altogether. We should have a better idea of the top Extreme Rules pay-per-view matches after tonight's show.

On a related note, PWInsider adds that the Reigns vs. Shane feud is far from over. There has been some speculation on the feud going until the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in mid-August.

In more news for tonight's RAW, word is that there will be at least one match with a 2 of 3 Falls stipulation. This goes back to the edict that was announced during last week's pre-RAW production meeting on no more wrestling during commercial breaks. You can read our latest backstage report on the edict by clicking here.