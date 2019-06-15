Today is SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley's birthday, which she's not too happy about the announcement that she'll be back on A Moment of Bliss this Tuesday on SmackDown Live. Alexa Bliss is her opponent for Stomping Grounds, which will be on June 23.

Well, Bayley responded to the news with, "Wait.......again?! Bbbbbut it's my birthday."

Also since it's her birthday, several WWE Superstars sent her birthday wishes on social media, which earlier it was reported that Vince McMahon sent her a message.

Charlotte Flair posted a photo and wrote, "Happy Birthday snaps." Sasha Banks just shared a photo of her and Bayley.

Natalya shared a memory, "Happy birthday @itsBayleyWWE! Remember that time you ran up behind me and tried to scare me in that parking lot?!!!! I hope your birthday is amazing and you get to be with the ones you love, doing what you love!"

Below you can read Bayley's tweet and her birthday wishes: