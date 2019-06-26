- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Portland, Oregon.

- As noted, Tony Nese defeated Akira Tozawa on last night's WWE 205 Live episode to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak for a match at WWE Extreme Rules. Nese took to Twitter after the show and praised Tozawa.

Nese wrote, "@TozawaAkira might be one of the best I have ever stepped in the ring with. #205Live"

You can see his tweet below:

. @TozawaAkira might be one of the best I have ever stepped in the ring with. #205Live — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) June 26, 2019

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter this week and made an interesting tweet on wrestlers using Twitter to feud, something she's been known for in the last year. Lynch may have been referring to the recent Twitter beef between her boyfriend, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, and Will Ospreay of NJPW.

Lynch wrote, "People feuding on Twitter. What's the world coming to?"

On a related note, The Man recently changed her Twitter profile photo to a mash-up of her head and Rollins' face. You can see the photo and her tweet below: