- Above is a new WWE Now video with Gaelyn Mendonca looking at how Paul Heyman recently called out Bollywood star Ranveer Singh over using a variation of his "Eat. Sleep. Conquer. Repeat." line. We've noted how Heyman often calls out brands and celebrities for using similar lines. Singh used the phrase to praise Hardik Pandya's ICC World Cup 2019 performance. Some of the international media outlets in the UK and India have actually reported Heyman's legal threat on Twitter as being legitimate.

- WWE has named AJ Styles their Superstar of the Week for the week ending today. The Phenomenal One returned to the ring on Monday's RAW and picked up a non-title win over WWE United States Champion Ricochet, which should put him in line for a title shot at Extreme Rules on July 14. Below is WWE's announcement on Styles being named SOTW:

AJ Styles named Superstar of the Week Did you miss AJ Styles? You should have. At the risk of levying favoritism at the feet of the two-time WWE Champion, this place has been missing a certain je ne sais quoi since The Phenomenal One was put on the shelf about a month ago. We got it back in a hurry when Styles made his in-ring return this Monday with a victorious effort against the new United States Champion, Ricochet. Here we pause to acknowledge that it takes two to tango, and Ricochet — who we shouted out last week — gave The Phenomenal One a fight worthy of the main-event showcase it received. But the night belonged to Styles; the veteran was in vintage form, kicking, striking and finally flying down with a Phenomenal Forearm to seal an emphatic, hard-won victory. Even Styles' post-match show of respect, when he hugged Ricochet and raised his arm, was a statement: The competition might be younger, faster and stronger, but it's still clear who sets the pace both between the bells and outside them. AJ Styles is your Superstar of the Week.

- As noted, the main event of today's WWE live event from Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan saw WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retain over Shinsuke Nakamura. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today to praise Nakamura and her boyfriend.

"@WWERollins vs @ShinsukeN at #WWETokyo. What. A . Match. The champ backs it up. #WWEExtremeRules," Lynch wrote.

Lynch will team with Rollins at Extreme Rules in a "Winners Take All" main event match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. If Evans and Corbin lose, they will receive no more chances from The Man and The Architect.

You can see Becky's full tweet below: