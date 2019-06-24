- Above and below are two more clips from the new WWE 365 documentary featuring Alexa Bliss on the WWE Network. The one-hour special is available for viewing now, and is receiving positive reviews from fans online. The video above features the "Moonshine" single by Lights, the theme for the documentary.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Everett, WA for this week's Main Event episode:

* Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan

* EC3, Cesaro and Bobby Roode vs. Lucha House Party

- As seen below, Bray Wyatt's witch, Abby The Witch, was spotted in the background of a RAW buffer segment that saw The Miz walking to the ring for his MizTV segment tonight.

There's been speculation on Wyatt finally making his TV return with the new gimmick. He was backstage at last week's RAW for the first time in a while, and backstage for Sunday's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.