- Above is a vignette of Darby Allin that was featured on a previous episode of The Road to Fyter Fest. Allin is taking on Cody at tonight's AEW Fyter Fest in Daytona Beach, Florida. Wrestling Inc. will be at the event, so be sure to check our Twitter to see what's happening there throughout the day.

- AEW Star Britt Baker spoke to The Daytona Beach News-Journal in advance of tonight's show and talked about the difficulty of having to balance two careers: wrestling and dentistry.

"It feels like it never ends, but it's always something I am excited about," Baker said. "I'm excited to wake up and work every day. I'm excited to travel on the weekends and wrestle. People tell me I'm crazy, but I'm just really passionate about two spectacular careers that I'm lucky enough to pursue. ... If I thought that [wrestling] wasn't going to be a career, I would have quit a long time ago and saved myself a lot of stress in dental school, and a lot of sleepless nights. Balancing the two was brutal. It was the hardest time of my life."

- As noted, AEW will be premiering on TNT this fall, potentially on a Wednesday after AEW filed the trademark "Wednesday Night Dynamite" earlier this month. TNT is continuing to promote the company and tonight's AEW Fyter Fest on its social media. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage beginning at 7 pm ET!