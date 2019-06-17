- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring some of the strongest vertical suplexes in history.

- We noted this past week how Apollo Crews and Chad Gable received rave reviews for their recent WWE live event matches against SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan, who retained their titles in the bouts. WWE teased a possible program with Gable and Crews on this past Tuesday's SmackDown as Gable was once again shown taking notes, this time in a backstage segment that featured Crews. Gable then made his WWE 205 Live debut the next night, picking up a count out win over Jack Gallagher, in a match that had a botched finish as it was supposed to have ended clean.

Gable and Crews were back teaming together this weekend at non-televised live events, and once again received rave reviews for their chemistry together. They defeated The B Team's Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas this weekend. It will be interesting to see if WWE furthers the Gable - Crews SmackDown storyline this week, now that Gable is apparently working the cruiserweight brand as well.

- Sasha Banks and Mickie James are looking forward to a future match together. WWE has teased a singles feud between the two at times, but it's never happened. As seen below, a fan tweeted about a Banks vs. James match over the weekend and Banks replied, "Me too."

James responded, "Me 3!!!"

Banks is expected to return to WWE action some time this summer, following a recent meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Banks' WWE future has been up in the air after she reportedly tried to quit during WrestleMania 35 weekend, but things were said to be improving after the meeting with Vince. Banks was recently in Orlando working on material for the WWE 2K20 video game.

You can see the tweets from Banks and James below:

Me too ?? — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 15, 2019