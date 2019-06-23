At tonight's WWE Stomping Grounds in Tacoma, Washington, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will take on Baron Corbin with a yet to be announced special guest referee.

To hype the match, Rollins retweeted WWE's video about the PPV and wrote, "Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period."

A large amount of the responses didn't seem to agree with the champ, nor did Chris Jericho, who responded with a laughing emoji.

As we previously reported, last week on Talk is Jericho, Rollins vs. Corbin was discussed and Jericho noted it was a big reason why WWE programming was having issues. Jericho noted the two had just met at WWE Super ShowDown earlier this month and were already having a rematch at Stomping Grounds.

"This match, to me, once again is one of the problems with WWE and maybe one of the reasons why tickets haven't sold well in Tacoma," Jericho said. "We just saw this match two weeks ago at Super [ShowDown]. The classic thing is my neighbor is a good guy too, [that] doesn't mean [Corbin] should be headlining pay-per-views over and over again."

Jericho is scheduled to face "Hangman" Adam Page for the vacant AEW World Championship at AEW All Out in Chicago on August 31.