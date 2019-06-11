Former UFC Women's Featherweight Champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino told ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Monday that she will be testing the free-agent market after her next fight at UFC 240 on July 27. She will face Felicia Spencer that night, and that will be the last fight on her current contract with the promotion.

Cyborg has campaigned for a potential WWE match on social media for months now, looking at Ronda Rousey and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch as possible opponents, among others. She stopped at the WWE Performance Center for a visit back in January but did not do any training as she was just in the area for another event.

There's also been speculation on Cyborg possibly working with AEW as she was ringside for the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas last month.

Speaking to Helwani on Monday, Cyborg did not rule out a future in pro wrestling. She said she didn't get to fight Rousey in MMA, but she hopes that it could happen in the squared circle one day.

"It's hard to be a pro wrestler," Cyborg said when asked about a possible run. "They work very hard. They're very athletic. Maybe. I did training before a little bit."