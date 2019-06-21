- As noted, Dana Brooke was busted open the hard-way during her WWE Main Event match with Sarah Logan this week before RAW. The match ended in a no contest, but apparently it was ruled as a win for Logan on this week's broadcast. We have video of the bloody injury and a back & forth between Brooke and Logan on what happened at this link. Below is new video of Brooke talking to a WWE reporter about the match

"No, no. Not a loss. Not a loss," Brooke declared. "Sarah Logan got away with a cheap victory. She got me once but it's not going to happen again. There's a fire that's lit inside of me and Sarah Logan is gonna feel the burn."

- WWE stock was down 2.49% today, closing at $73.49 per share. Today's high was $75.25 and the low was $73.21.

- WWE has named Ricochet their Superstar of the Week, as seen below. He won a Fatal 5 Way over The Miz, Cesaro, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley on this week's RAW to become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe. Ricochet vs. Joe for the title will take place at Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.