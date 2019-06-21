At Monday's taping of Main Event inside Los Angeles' Staples Center, Dana Brooke was busted open the hard way by Sarah Logan.

In the above video, you can see the moment happened when Brooke was up against the turnbuckle. A Logan knee was supposed to push her just a little bit but she ended up going into the LED part of the turnbuckle. Deemed a no-contest, Brooke was attended by referees and medical staff after but was able to walk out on her own.

Brooke responded to those wishing her well following the incident on Instagram.

"I hurt. I bleed I mourn. I grieve I struggle. I try I fall and I sigh I fight. I lose I scar. I bruise I suffer. I yearn But I live AND I LEARN!!!?? ???? Much Love to ALL the support, messages, & calls! - Nothing can hold me back,'I've been through the worst & overcome to be the best! - NOW BACK AT IT ! Missoula MT I'm coming ?? #wwe #nopainnogain #raw #mainevent #support #thankyou #liveandlearn #pushthrough #cantholdmedown #cantstopwontstop"

It appears that Brooke will be using this to feud with Logan, as the two have been going back and forth on Twitter following the incident. Logan recently tweeted that if she did the move over again, she would do it slower.