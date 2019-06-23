Former WCW legend Diamond Dallas Page spoke with Bill Apter about AEW and its impact on WWE. DDP stated that he views WWE in a positive light for allowing him to be involved with their programming. However, DDP also said he doesn't believe he will ever sign with AEW becausehe wants to remain a neutral opinion for his friend Cody Rhodes.

"I love the WWE," Page said. "They've been good to me. They've inducted me into the Hall Of Fame, letting me induct Jake [The Snake Roberts], bringing me into a thousand RAWs, they play me into stuff which I love. But also, I'm not signed with AEW because I don't think I'll ever do it no matter what happens because I like being the guy that Cody can talk to that has no agenda. Like, 'Here's my opinion if you want it', and most times he does and sometimes he takes it and sometimes he doesn't. It's just like we've been doing since he was a kid."

The Diamond Cutter originator also believes AEW will not compete with WWE but rather act as an alternative for wrestling fans. Page also said it could be a catalyst for WWE writing the same way WCW lit a fire for WWE's Attitude Era.

"I don't even think they're the same," Page said. "It's a whole different thing. Do I think some of WWE people will come over? Absolutely. But it's not on the same night. They can have both and decide what they like.

"I'd like to see them go head to head and the only reason I say that, only because people can flick [the channel] and make their own decisions. It will make WWE so much tighter. Because how good did they get when [WCW was] kicking their ass? They never saw that coming. In the beginning, it was back and forth and then [WCW] started kicking their ass. And then their writing started. They were so lucky to have Stone Cold Steve Austin and have Rock coming in on top of that. And then the whole DX thing. [Without WCW] The Attitude Era would have never happened."

Diamond Dallas Page made an appearance at AEW's debut pay-per-view Double Or Nothing where he carried Brandi Rhodes away from ringside. Page also operates DDP Yoga, which has been largely endorsed by many wrestlers.

