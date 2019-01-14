DDP YOGA $1 Million Challenge, PJ Black Talks BASE Jumping Accident, Stardom 8th Anniversary Results

- Above is NWA Ten Pounds of Gold: Episode 47 featuring PJ Black's story about his BASE jumping accident in 2017 that nearly ended his career and life. Just a heads up there are graphic images shown of his time in the hospital after the accident. Black faced NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis at this week's ROH TV tapings (spoilers here).

- As noted, Stardom held its 8th Anniversary Show earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Below are the full results:

* Natsuko Tora defeated Saya Iida.

* Mary Apache and Natsumi defeated Starlight Kid and Alex Gracia, Hanan and Ruaka, and Hina and Rina (Gauntlet Match)

* Hana Kimura, Sadie Gibbs, and Bobbi Tyler defeated Hazuki, Jamie Hayter, and Natsu Sumire

* Mayu Iwatani, Saki Kashima, and Arisa Hoshiki defeated Konami, AZM, and Bea Priestley

* Utami defeated Viper (c) (SWA and Pro-Wrestling: EVE International Championship)

* Momo Wantanabe (c) defeated Tam Nakano (Wonder of Stardom Championship)

* Kagetsu (c) defeated Jungle Kyona (World of Stardom Championship)

- DDP YOGA sent us details on the "DDP YOGA's Positively Unstoppable Challenge," which will give someone a chance at $1 million in prizes. This is completely free and registration is open through January 31, 2019 on their website: PositivelyUnstoppable.com. Inspired by DDP's new book, Positively Unstoppable: The Art of Owning It (January 15, 2019, Rodale) the Challenge is an opportunity open to anyone in the US or Canada (excluding Quebec) who wants to be inspired, using the principals of positivity and hard work.

Participants will have 16 weeks to transform their lives in meaningful ways. At the end of the challenge period, participants will submit photos, videos, and an essay detailing their transformation. After being judged by an independent panel of judges, two finalists will be selected and invited to the DDP YOGA Performance Center in Smyrna, GA. There, they'll meet DDP in person and take part in a livestreamed event where they will choose from a number of different mystery prizes worth up to $1,000,000. The two finalists will be announced this spring and the final event will stream live on the DDP YOGA Facebook Page in the summer of 2019.

