- Above is a WWE Day Of: Bayley, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at her getting ready to defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at last weekend's Stomping Grounds. Bayley was able to retain the title against Bliss, but the two will meet again at Extreme Rules on July 14.

- WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Scott Dawson turns 35 today, WWE sent him well wishes on social media. Other birthdays today include: Alicia Fox (33), Cody Rhodes (34), Terry Funk (75), and Su Yung (30).

- Drake lost the WWE 24/7 Title to R-Truth at his wedding and had been in a bit of a downward spiral since then. In the video below, Drake Maverick's best man, EC3, tries to give him some advice about why love stinks, and why he shouldn't bother going on his honeymoon. Instead, Maverick should focus on the WWE 24/7 Title and being a fighter. Maverick gets pumped up and say he's not going on a honeymoon just as his wife, Renee Michelle, called him. After talking with her, he returned and said he's going on a honeymoon. On Twitter, Michelle wrote, "I am pleased to let everybody know that myself & my husband have now reconciled & we are going on our HONEYMOON TOMORROW! I wonder where he's going to take me?"