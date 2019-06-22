As previously noted, pro wrestling legends Edge and Christian recently conducted yet another Q&A session on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness. Among many other things, the duo discussed the best pro wrestlers to never hold a world title. Also, Edge shared his thoughts on Christian's WWE departure in 2005.

On the subject of pro wrestling greats to never hold a world championship, Edge named Mr. Perfect and Barry Windham, among others.

"I mean, Mr. Perfect is the first one that jumps to mind for me even though AWA at that point was still considered a world title, so we're splitting hairs, but never having gotten that run in WWF, which I think was obviously very deserved. But I'm a huge Perfect fan. And I know Barry Windham won an incarnation of it later, but I don't know. It was very confusing and muddled at that point. So Barry Windham was one to me who was so awesome. Go back and watch Barry Windham, everybody. My God, the guy was so smooth and fluid." Edge added, "and whether you want to count the whole Andre [The Giant] giving [Ted] DiBiase [the WWF title], DiBiase! I mean, there [are] so many talented [pro wrestlers to never be world champ]. And I know [Rick] Rude, again, won an incarnation of it and yada yada. But I think you could put any of them on the list."

Christian named 'Cowboy' Bob Orton, the recently released Arn Anderson, and Jake 'The Snake' Roberts as the best pro wrestlers to never hold a world title.

"You could say 'Cowboy' Bob Orton or even a guy like Arn Anderson," Christian named. "You think of a guy like Arn Anderson or a guy like Jake [Roberts] that could talk people into buildings and they never had that chance."

When Edge was asked to share his thoughts on Christian leaving WWE for Impact in 2005, Edge claimed that he completely understood his friend's decision to leave after Chris Jericho was shoehorned into a program with Christian and John Cena.

"I remember it was in Anaheim [California] when [Christian] told me and I got it," Edge recalled. "It was coming off the heels of that program with [John] Cena, which should have been a solo program. [Christian] was really starting to get great reactions and so was John. And then, they kind of forced Jericho into it. And I remember thinking at that time, I was like, 'hmmm… why did they just force Chris into that? That could have just been a solo Cena/Christian program and it would have been really good.' So after I saw that, I was like, 'I wouldn't be surprised [if Christian left WWE].' So when [Christian] told me, yeah, I totally got it. I absolutely understood. You reach a certain point, and you go, 'okay, I've done everything I feel like I could and clearly there is something here that isn't seen or maybe I just go somewhere else and show what I can actually, properly do and see where it goes from there.'"

Join the Smack Pack here or click on the embedded player below to hear the podcast. If you use any of the quotations from this article, please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.