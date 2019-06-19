Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, professional wrestling greats Edge and Christian weighed in on a number of current pro wrestling topics. Notably, Christian shared his thoughts on Jon Moxley's recent IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship win. Also, Edge talked about the debate over WWE's heavily scripted environment.



On the subject of Jon Moxley's recent IWGP United States title win, Christian said he is happy for his friend and mentioned that Moxley has created a lot of buzz for himself and the pro wrestling industry. Moxley has been vocal about his concerns over heavily scripted promos in WWE, and according to Christian, we have not seen the best promo work from Moxley yet.

"I think it's great. Look, I think he's really talented. I think he's a great dude. I consider him a friend, so I'm glad that he's happy and reinvigorated, so-to-speak. I think you'll see more of his true self and he is a really good promo guy, a good talker and he's one of these guys that's better when he's unscripted." Christian continued, "if anything, he [has] created a huge buzz for himself and for the industry. And I think, like I said previously, there's no better time to be a wresting fan than now because there are so many options and I think the fan really wins in this situation."

Additionally, Edge shared that he sees both sides of WWE's promo conundrum as scripted promos help ensure that the WWE product is delivered as planned; however, highly scripted promos takes away from the magic of the live performance.

"It's interesting, you hear how scripted everything is and da-da-da-da-da and how stifling it can be, and I think there's probably an argument for both sides. I think there's an argument, because you're a publicly traded company; it's FOX; it's USA [Network]; it's all of these things, so I get that side of it. But I also get the aspect if things were so heavily scripted, you don't get the Macho Man [Randy Savage] 'cream of the crop' promo, I don't think. You wouldn't get 'Austin 3:16', I don't think." Edge added, "I get both sides, I guess is what I'm saying."

