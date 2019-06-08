As it was reported earlier, Becky Lynch has started back up with her Twitter feud with Edge and Beth Phoenix. Lynch went as far as referencing his relationship with Lita.

Becky did end up replying back to him, but completely ignored his jab about her match, which he even called her out for ignoring.

Below is their exchange:

You actually made Jersey smell worse stinking up the Mania main event like you did. You should focus on improving that instead of stanning me kiddo. But it could work out for ya, maybe Beth can carry you to a decent match @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/dEDnto7vns — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 8, 2019

Ok while you scramble with your ghost writer to come up with a comeback and think of the next wrestler you'll rip off Stone Cold Stan Austin, I'm gonna go shine one of my 31 championships. Good bye @BeckyLynchWWE One Belt — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 8, 2019

Yeah, would be awful if one of us was using other people's...hey, wait a minute.



(Plus still waiting on the missus. She in by any chance?) pic.twitter.com/6TSB1F6eId — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 8, 2019