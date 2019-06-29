Eric Bischoff went on Twitter to comment about his new position with WWE. As it was reported earlier this week, Bischoff was announced as the Executive Director of WWE SmackDown.

It was also reported that he will be working directly with Fox executives when SmackDown Live goes on Fox Friday nights in October.

Bischoff wrote on his official Twitter, "Equally humbled, honored, and more excited than I can possibly articulate here. Thank you so much for the overwhelming support. It's been an amazing journey and the best is yet to come."

Reportedly he is being advertised to appear on next week's SmackDown episode from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Below is Bischoff's tweet: