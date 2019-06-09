This past Friday at WWE Super ShowDown, Lars Sullivan defeated the Lucha House Party via disqualification. Despite the match being a three-on-one handicap match, the Lucha House Party were disqualified for triple teaming Sullivan.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that the finish of the match was reportedly changed. The original ending would have likely featured Sullivan picking up a dominant victory.

While it's not known why the finish was changed, there is speculation that WWE may do the Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party match again at WWE Stomping Grounds in two weeks.

Full WWE Super ShowDown results are here.