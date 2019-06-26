- Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor returned to WWE TV on this week's SmackDown, appearing in a backstage segment together. You can see that segment above. It looks like Nakamura could be the next challenger for Balor, possibly for a match at WWE Extreme Rules on July 14.

This was Balor's first appearance since retaining over Andrade at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia back on June 7. Nakamura also appeared at Super ShowDown for the 50-Man Battle Royal, but he had not appeared on regular TV since the April 23 SmackDown show. Balor did appear on SmackDown a few times leading up to Super ShowDown, but he's rarely been used for a while now.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live from Portland, Oregon saw SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retain her title over Charlotte Flair. Flair did not appear on this week's blue brand broadcast. Bayley wrestled another match earlier on SmackDown, losing to Nikki Cross.

- This week's WWE 205 Live episode featured Mike Kanellis doing a post-match angle where he apparently walked out or quit the brand. Following his rematch loss to Jack Gallagher, Kanellis snapped as wife Maria Kanellis tried to console him. Mike yelled about not going back "there" and being "done" and that "this" was a mistake. He stormed off through the crowd, leaving Maria looking surprised. She eventually walked to the back by herself, looking confused.

This has not been confirmed but there's speculation on the post-match angle being tied to Mike's recent Twitter rants where he's called out WWE for disrespecting the 205 Live brand, demanded the cruiserweights get their RAW TV time back, knock WWE for using 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick on RAW without using the cruiserweights, and more.

Below are a few shots from this week's angle on 205 Live: