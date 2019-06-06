It was revealed at tonight's Impact Wrestling TV tapings from New York City that the first-ever Fatal 4 Way Women's Monster Ball match will take place at the upcoming Slammiversary XVII pay-per-view.

The match will feature Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie defending her title against Havok, Su Yung and Rosemary.

The 17th Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place on July 7 from Gilley's in Dallas, Texas. The venue is described as an "unpretentious watering hole with a mechanical bull & a menu of burgers, BBQ & sandwiches." There's no word yet on the seating capacity for wrestling shows, but the venue hosts all sorts of events.

Below is the current card for Slammiversary XVII:

Impact World Heavyweight Title Match

Michael Elgin vs. Brian Cage (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Johnny Impact vs. Rich Swann (c)

Fatal 4 Way Monster's Ball for the Impact Knockouts Title

Havok vs. Su Yung vs. Rosemary vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)

You can find full spoilers from tonight's tapings in New York City at this link.