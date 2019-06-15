FITE just shared an update about AEW Fyter Fest. The update is that fans outside of the United States will be able to watch Fyter Fest on FITE TV.

It was already reported that US fans will be able to watch it on B/R Live for free.

Fyter Fest will be taking place on June 29, 2019, at Ocean Center in Daytona, Florida. The event is in partnership with CEO Fighting Game Championships.

The line-up confirmed so far is the following:

* Alex Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa (Hardcore Match)

* The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr., and a mystery partner

* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

* Jon Moxley's AEW in-ring debut vs. Joey Janela

* "Hangman" Adam Page vs. MJF vs Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Christopher Daniels vs. Cima

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose