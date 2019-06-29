The ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King, and PCO) defended their titles against Bandido, Tracy Williams, and Mark Haskins at last night's ROH Best in the World PPV (results here).

After the match, Flip Gordon ran to the ring to help the Lifeblood members from a Soldiers of Savagery and Bully Ray attack. It was instead revealed he was the fourth member of Villain Enterprises and took out Lifeblood. Scurll has been teasing a new member for the past couple weeks.

During the brawl with Lifeblood, Gordon would pull off a 450 splash from the top rope through a table on the floor, sustaining a dislocated elbow in the process. F4WOnline reported the elbow was popped back in afterwards and Gordon should be okay.