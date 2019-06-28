Welcome to Wrestling INC's coverage of tonight's Ring of Honor Best in the World pay per view, streaming live via Fite.tv and Honor Club. Tonight's event takes place from UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Feel free to follow along and sound off in the comments. Enjoy the show!

LIVE COVERAGE WILL BEGIN SHORTLY.

TONIGHT's CARD:

-Matt Taven versus Jeff Cobb for the ROH World championship

-Bandido versus Shane Taylor for the ROH Television Championship

Villain Enterprises (PCO, Brody King, Marty Scurll) versus Lifeblood (PJ Black, Tracy William, Mark Haskins) for the ROH Six-Man tag team championship

Nick Aldis/TBA versus The Briscoes

Silas Young versus Jonathan Gresham in a Pure Rules Match

Dragon Lee versus Dalton Castle

RUSH versus Flip Gordon

Angelina Love/Mandy Leon versus Jenny Rose/Kelly Klein