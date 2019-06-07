Another former NFL star has gotten an invite to the XFL's Summer Showcase Tryouts. Green Bay Packer alum Aaron Ripkowski will be a part of the Dallas showcase, taking place on June 7th.

A sixth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Packers, Ripkowski played for the University of Oklahoma under current XFL Dallas coach Bob Stoops. The fullback played with the Packers from 2015-2017, starting in ten games and playing in 47. He has three career touchdowns. Ripkowski got his chance to shine around 2016 due to injuries of several key players. Waived before the 2018 season, the 26-year-old signed as a reserve for the Kansas City Chiefs before being waived again on May 3rd.

The XFL Showcase Tryouts will include multiple training exercises, including a 40-yard-dash, three-cone drill and a broad jump. One-on-ones will also be a big part of the process to see who can join the XFL.

Ripkowski joins former Seahawk Christine Michael at the tryouts. The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, just a few days after the Super Bowl.

