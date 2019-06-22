- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring shocking sneak attacks. The group included: Shawn Michaels superkicking The Undertaker, Becky Lynch attacking Charlotte during her photo shoot, and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins taking Elias out with a chair.

- Below is next week's new content on the WWE Network.

* Monday - WWE 365: Alexa Bliss (following RAW)

* Tuesday - 205 Live (10 pm ET)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3 pm ET), NXT (8 pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

- As noted, Matt and Reby Hardy are expecting their third child and earlier today it was announced they will be having their third boy. The oldest of the trio, Maxwell, was the ring bearer earlier this week at Drake Maverick's wedding.