Wrestling Inc.'s Andy Malnoske spoke with WWE Hall of Famer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan at WrestlecCon to discuss the current status of his health. Duggan also recalled his favorite WrestleMania moment.

Duggan expressed thankfulness while giving an update on his heart going in and out of rhythm.

"My heart went out of rhythm," Duggan said. "They tried to shock it from the outside which didn't work. So, they went in last week and did a procedure called an ablation where they went in and shocked my heart and got it back into rhythm. So, thank God everything is going good".

On one of the grandest stages in WWE history, Hacksaw Jim Duggan took part in a patriotic segment at WrestleMania III that involved The Iron Sheik and Niolia Volkoff.

"My favorite moment was Wrestlemania III - 93,000 people - Pontiac Silverdome.," Duggan recalled. "To run down in front of all those people with a 2x4 to hit Iron Sheik and hit Nikolia Volkoff. Then standing in the ring with an American flag having 93,000 people chanting 'USA' is the thrill of a lifetime."

Regarding that exact 2x4, Duggan shared the origins of how the famous prop became a staple of his character.

"Back in the old days, it was a much different business before sports entertainment," Duggan said. "Just getting back and forth to the ring was very dangerous. I was out in West Texas where the people would spit at you, and punch you, and kick you. Bruiser Brody, my mentor, came in and said 'Duggan, if you carry something to the thing, carry something you can use. Forget those feathered boas and sequenced robes. I just happened to look down and said 'Well, here's a piece of wood'. I came out waving that piece of wood and it was like parting the Red Sea. The people scattered. I got the ring without getting punched or kicked. I said ' This is great'".

