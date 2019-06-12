- As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown saw Heavy Machinery win a quick squash match over two local enhancement talents, who were billed as the YOLO County Tag Team Champions. They even came to the ring with their cardboard title belts. Above is video of Tucker and Otis doing their post-SmackDown championship photo shoot with the titles. Below is video of Tucker and Otis talking about how it's inevitable that they capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from Rowan and Daniel Bryan next.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature a big six-man main event with British Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven) taking on Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel).

- Tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network will feature matches taped at the recent NXT live event in Bel Air, Maryland. The following matches were taped:

* Kushida vs. Drew Gulak in a Submission Match

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly

* Candice LeRae and Io Shirai vs. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- One of the hot topics on social media coming out of last night's WWE SmackDown was how Shane McMahon has three recent wins over The Miz, to go along with the win over Roman Reigns. Shane took to Twitter and posted the following to taunt the critics: