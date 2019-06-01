- The opening match of tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: XXV" event saw Matt Riddle defeat Roderick Strong. Above is post-match video of Riddle talking to Cathy Kelley about the win. Riddle revealed that he debuted a new suplex finisher in the match, which is something he'd been working on at the WWE Performance Center. Cathy asked him how important the win was.

"You know, not only was it important to my career because beating Roderick Strong, a former champion, is an accomplishment in itself," Riddle said. "But after the weeks of torment him and Undisputed have been putting me through, attacking me backstage, getting my sandals all bloody, and everything else, then blemishing my record even more so with that tag match, so I just think tonight was a long time coming. I think Roddy paid what he owed to The Bro. And that was good, I'm happy about that. My back's killing me. They don't call him the Messiah of the Backbreaker for nothing. He did basically anything anybody could do to beat me, and I came out on top."

- The following matches were taped tonight in Bridgeport, CT before Takeover hit the air. These should air on Wednesday's NXT TV episode:

* Keith Lee vs. Kona Reeves

* Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair

- As noted, "Takeover: XXV" saw The Street Profits capture the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, The Undisputed Era and The Forgotten Sons in a Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match. Triple H took to Twitter after the match to congratulate Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on their first title win.

He wrote, "Carrying @WWENXT gold 'like nobody can.' Congratulations to the NEW @WWENXT #NXTTagTeam Champions ... @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE! #StreetProfits #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver: XXV"

