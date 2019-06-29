With Impact Wrestling, Homicide won four championships including three tag team titles alongside partner Hernandez. After being away from the promotion for a couple of years, the duo returned in 2018 and feuded with the new LAX.

Homicide spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast about that Impact return and the LAX vs. OGz feud.

"I liked getting back with Impact Wrestling. Of course there were things I didn't like about what we did," admitted Homicide. "The story about LAX, with Konnan he was there for just one year and had troubles so he went back to Mexico. So, I took over LAX and I made the LAX brand. After that I left, then we came back and they made the new LAX with two guys who are the future of wrestling.

"I feel like the people from the back, even Konnan, forgot about Homicide and Hernandez who made LAX. We are the first Latinos to capture the NWA Tag Team Championships. The people forget about that so we're gonna make sure that people don't forget about us."

Homicide said the LAX vs OGz feud reminded him of old school feuds and that he and Eddie Kingston want to make the new LAX as big as possible.

"We had a great match with Lucha Bros and then we were gone. And that's the part I didn't like that," Homicide said of his last Impact run. "We bust our butts and they forgot about us again. That was the icing on the cake and it is what it is."

Homicide first appeared in Impact as an ally to Konnan which led to the creation of LAX. Homicide says his relationship with Konnan on-camera contrasts with it off-camera.

"As a character, I hate his guts. But in real life, he's one of my mentors and is a great guy. He taught me a lot about pro wrestling on the business side. I got smarter in pro wrestling because of him," revealed Homicide.

"A lot of people don't know that he was like the Hulk Hogan of Mexico. He brought the luchadors like Rey Mysterio, Psychosis and Juventud Guerrera to WCW. He's considered the godfather of Latino wrestlers in the United States."

Homicide says Konnan being in NWO allowed him to find out the character he wanted to be and that led to LAX being formed.

Through ROH, Homicide has seen a close up look at Jonathan Gresham and he gave his upcoming opponent a lofty comparison in terms of technical ability.

"I'm a really big fan of him and he reminds me of Dean Malenko so much. He's a great technician and I'm a fan of technical wrestling, catch wrestling and he knows that style. Everyone thinks I'm just a brawler but I know the technical style," said Homicide.

"He's a rising star and can be a future legend in this game. I'm very honored to be performing against Jonathan Gresham but I'm not going to this tournament to lose. I'm a big fan of his work and respect him, but I'm not coming there to lose."

ROH was the first major promotion Homicide worked for and he last worked for them in 2013. He was asked what he thought of the current ROH product.

"I feel it's a different era," stated Homicide. "My era was very hard-hitting and fast-paced. …This new product, I don't know how it is right now but they're on national TV and have great talent.

"Plus, they are wrestling in Madison Square Garden and that is The Mecca. That's one of my goals: I wanna be in MSG. So for them to do a show at MSG; that's something big."

When asked if he would listen if ROH was interested in his services, Homicide said he would welcome a reunion.

"I'm a free agent and my phone is waiting [laughs], but yes, I would love to come back," revealed Homicide.

GCW will have an upcoming appreciation show dedicated to Homicide in July and he says he never expected something like this.

"I am shocked; I'm very humble and grateful about this. I never thought this would happen and the boss [GCW's Brett Lauderdale] told me I deserved it for 25 years and what I've done for New York and wrestling," said Homicide. "It's gonna be a great show on July 14. For the first time ever, Low Ki vs. Joey Janela. We've got Nick Gage vs. Lowlife Louie, to me, who is like the king of deathmatch wrestling. There will also be a Lucha Libre match which will bring back that style to New York. It's gonna be really, really good."

Homicide will be competing in Synergy Wrestling's 2019 Garden State Invitational. Synergy will hold a live press conference Friday, June 21st, 2019, at the Fit Body Boot Camp inside Bridgewater Commons Mall in Bridgewater Twp. NJ, at 8:30 p.m. EST. Those who cannot attend the live event are invited to view the conference streaming via Facebook Live on Synergy Pro Wrestling's official Facebook page (Facebook.com/SynergyWrestle) or streaming via Twitch on the Nerd Port Network (twitch.tv/TheNerdPort).

Wrestling Inc's full interview with Homicide was included in a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be listened to via the embedded player at the bottom of this post. During the interview Homicide discusses Synergy Wrestling's upcoming Garden State Invitational, his desire to become an NXT trainer, Orange Cassidy, being shot in a drive-by and wrestling that night, ROH's current product, which WCW cruiserweight Jonathan Gresham reminds him of, hating Ric Flair as a kid, GCW's upcoming tribute show to him and more.

