As noted over the weekend, WWE 205 Live Superstars Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis have re-signed new contracts with WWE.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the two have signed 5 year deals that will expire in June 2024.

It was noted by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Mike and Maria are most likely receiving a lot more money with these new contracts. WWE is trying to keep as many talents on the roster as they can these days, and they are offering more money than the competition can, mainly AEW, because they have more money than the competition.

It was also reported that WWE officials want everyone signed to 5 year deals now, which goes back to how they don't want anyone leaving. While some talents have been granted their releases this year, it was noted that WWE is trying to keep most of their talents locked in to deals, unless they are releasing them for disciplinary reasons.